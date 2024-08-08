Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Issued By Zacks Research

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.84. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

