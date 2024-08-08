Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,643 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $109,630,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.