Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $6.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $28.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.41 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AMR opened at $252.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.68. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

