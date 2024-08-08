Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Ardelyx Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 145,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,722.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $1,032,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,722.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,011.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,302. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.