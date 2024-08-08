Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.