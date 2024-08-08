Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Lowered by Analyst

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CDRE stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadre by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 454.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 1,640.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

