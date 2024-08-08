Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Cut by Roth Capital

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for California Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

