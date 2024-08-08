Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Decreased by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:CNK opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

