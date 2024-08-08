Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CLF opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.