Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Boosted by Analyst

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after buying an additional 1,611,561 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,918,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 811,555 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

