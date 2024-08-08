Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Fuels in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $720.08 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 82,766 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 392,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

