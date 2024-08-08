Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Increased by Analyst

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $843.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

