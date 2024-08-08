Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Decreased by Zacks Research

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCAR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. PACCAR has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after buying an additional 54,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

