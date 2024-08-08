Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Read Our Latest Report on PRPL

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

PRPL opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.3% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Purple Innovation by 73.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 35.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 51,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,039.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,435.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.