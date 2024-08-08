Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Increased by Analyst

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.1 %

STRL opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.