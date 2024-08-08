Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

