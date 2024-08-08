Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $184.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

