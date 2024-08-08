Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Reduced by Zacks Research

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

LW has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

