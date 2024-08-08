Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ferroglobe PLC Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

GSM stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $862.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

