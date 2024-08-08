Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Barrington Research

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

