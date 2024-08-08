Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 616 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96.

Shares of QLYS opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

