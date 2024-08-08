Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $137.10, but opened at $129.41. Qualys shares last traded at $127.89, with a volume of 226,266 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Qualys Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.