Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 197,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

