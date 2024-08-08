R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $14.30 Price Target at Truist Financial

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 755.0% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 130,813 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 115,513 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,063 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.