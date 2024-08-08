RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. RadNet has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,196.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 774.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

