Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDWR. Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 0.98. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Radware by 16.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Radware by 67.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 7.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

