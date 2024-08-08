Ralph Lauren Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:RL opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.21.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

