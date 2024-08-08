Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
Shares of RMYHY opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.
About Ramsay Health Care
