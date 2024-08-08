Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.26

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and traded as low as $22.50. Randstad shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 66,536 shares.

Randstad Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

