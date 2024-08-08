Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Ranger Energy Services has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $265.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at $689,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

