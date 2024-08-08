Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Director Richard S. Kollender Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Kollender bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,472.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 224.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.