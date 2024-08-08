Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

