Raymond James Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$55.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Definity Financial stock opened at C$48.72 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.48 and a twelve month high of C$50.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current year.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.