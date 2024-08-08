RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,178,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RBC opened at $272.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.14. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.