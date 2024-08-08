Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2024 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/29/2024 – GoDaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $143.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.08. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,071 shares of company stock worth $7,410,566 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,855,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

