Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WSP Global (WSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WSP Global (TSE: WSP) recently:

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$250.00 to C$255.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$235.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$234.00 to C$251.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$245.00 to C$252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$239.00 to C$245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$246.00 to C$249.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$265.00 to C$273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$249.00 to C$252.00.

7/31/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$235.00 to C$255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$249.00.

WSP Global Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE WSP opened at C$211.75 on Thursday. WSP Global Inc. has a 1 year low of C$174.39 and a 1 year high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$214.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$213.20.

Get WSP Global Inc alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.