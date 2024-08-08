Reckon Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Reckon Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51.
Reckon Company Profile
