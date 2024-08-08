Reckon Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51.

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Group and Practice Management Group, Legal segments. It offers Reckon One, software as a service cloud-based accounting and payroll software platform, which includes mobile app functionality for small businesses; Reckon Payroll, a cloud payroll software for employee self-service; Reckon invoice to create and send online invoices; Reckon business loans; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software for large businesses; Reckon Insights, a financial reporting and analytics; software; and Reckon Payments that accepts online payments.

