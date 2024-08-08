Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Reddit traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.93. 1,121,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,379,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDDT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.17.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
