Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Reddit traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.93. 1,121,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,379,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDDT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,493,103.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at $40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

