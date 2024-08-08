Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 66,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,219,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,052 shares of company stock valued at $988,396. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $878.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

