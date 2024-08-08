Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 4,544 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $54,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

