Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

