Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 242,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 125,096 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after buying an additional 657,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

