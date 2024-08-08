Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vivid Seats Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vivid Seats in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vivid Seats’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $772.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

See Also

