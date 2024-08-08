Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Haynes International in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.2 %

Haynes International stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $759.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

