Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

8/7/2024 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

8/2/2024 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2024 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2024 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Bausch Health Companies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BHC stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,121,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

