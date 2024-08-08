Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC):
- 8/7/2024 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.
- 8/2/2024 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2024 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/25/2024 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/10/2024 – Bausch Health Companies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
BHC stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.