Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.83) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.04). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181 over the last ninety days. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

