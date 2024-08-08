Research Analysts Set Expectations for Talos Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

View Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 343,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,488,904 shares in the company, valued at $394,494,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,549,000 shares of company stock worth $17,058,070. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 573,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.