Research Analysts Set Expectations for V2X, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VVX)

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V2X in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for V2X’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VVX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V2X

V2X Stock Up 0.4 %

VVX opened at $45.93 on Thursday. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in V2X by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the second quarter worth about $6,982,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of V2X by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V2X by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.