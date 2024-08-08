Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.6 %

QSR opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,634,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

