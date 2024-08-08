Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

QSR opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,634,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

