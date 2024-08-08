Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.57, but opened at $20.99. Revolve Group shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 465,772 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Trading Up 32.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

