Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLVGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.57, but opened at $20.99. Revolve Group shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 465,772 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Trading Up 32.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.